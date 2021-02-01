Abbott To Deliver State of the State Address Tonight

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How are things going in Texas? What does the Governor expect from the 87th Texas Legislative Session? And what is the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the state? Those questions and more could be answered tonight.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver his State of the State address Monday night at 7 p.m. The speech will be carried around the state on Nexstar television stations. That includes KLBK in Lubbock. Texas Democrats will deliver a response after the speech and roundtable of Texas journalists will conclude the coverage.

Normally the State of the State address is not given in primetime around the state. But, the coronavirus pandemic has changed how much is done in the state and that includes the early days of the legislative session.

Most State of the State addresses happen during the lunch hour during the first month of the legislative session. Monday night's speech gives the Governor a chance to reach a statewide audience which could help put extra pressure on lawmakers to get his priorities done during the session. It also gives the Governor a chance to be seen by many Texans for the first time since the pandemic began. The Governor has had press conference, but those are almost always during the day while people are working. A primetime address means the Governor could be speaking to many more people.

To see a list of television stations carrying the speech tonight, visit the Governor's website.