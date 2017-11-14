Army To Allow Drug Addicts And Mentally Ill To Enlist

Apparently, the Army is having trouble meeting its enlistment numbers so, signing up just got easier.

According to FOXnews.com :

Facing low recruitment levels, the U.S. Army quietly lifted its ban on allowing people with a history of mental illness, self-mutilation and drug abuse to serve in the military – despite warnings from the industry about the risks involved. The new rules green-light recruits who have bipolar disorder, depression and issues with cutting – a process in which a person takes a knife or razor to his or her own skin – along with those who bite, hit or bruise themselves intentionally.

The article added that when the Army faced a similar recruiting problem last year, other disqualifications were removed or amended and cash bonuses as high as $40,000 were offered.

In order to hit last year’s goal of 69,000 recruits, the Army also accepted men and women who did poorly on aptitude tests, increased the number of waivers for pot use and offered hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses.

