Bill Gates Warned of a Possible Pandemic in 2015

“You can have a virus where people feel well enough while they’re infectious, they get on a plane or they go to a market.” Yes, those exact words were spoken five years ago.

During a TED Talk in 2015, Bill Gates warned that the biggest threat to civilization wasn’t nuclear war, but a viral outbreak. He goes into detail about how we've invested a ton of money into nuclear deterrents, but very little toward preparing for the next epidemic.

While the accuracy with which he predicted how the virus would spread is stunning, he offered hope and even a plan to fight such an outbreak. Let’s hope somebody in charge was paying attention.