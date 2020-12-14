Could You Be Pre-Diabetic and Not Know It? Yes, Is the Simple Answer
What can you do if you think you are experiencing the symptoms of prediabetes?
The Beet: What are the symptoms of and who is at risk for prediabetes?
- Age: as we age, our risk increases, something we cannot change
- Weight: if we are over our ideal weight for our height, also known as BMI, our chances of developing prediabetes and diabetes increase (a BMI of over >25 or >23 for Asian Americans is considered overweight)
- Some medications can tip the scale, or increase glucose levels; a few examples include glucocorticoids, thiazide diuretics, and atypical antipsychotics
- A family history of prediabetes or diabetes increases your risk
- Activity level—exercise does the body good–and, in this case, can prevent the development of both prediabetes and diabetes; 150 minutes of moderate activity per week is the current recommendation from the CDC or 30 minutes a day
- Men are more likely to develop prediabetes or diabetes than women (this could be because they are more likely to see their doctor regularly, so women may be prediabetic and undiagnosed)
- High blood pressure can contribute to your overall risk for prediabetes and diabetes
- Race or ethnicity are risk factors—certain races and ethnicities are at greater risk, including Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, and African Americans
- History of PCOS or experiencing gestational diabetes
The Beet: What should you do if you have risk factors or suspect you are prediabetic?
Keep in mind that prediabetes can develop into type 2 diabetes if left untreated. People can prevent this from happening by evaluating their lifestyle habits, including changing their diet, increasing their exercise and activity levels and seeing their doctor regularly, and working with him or her to prevent the progression.
The Beet: Even if you don’t think you’re pre-diabetic or diabetic...
But you have the symptoms, like excessive thirst or urinating more often than usual, what are the reasons to see your doctor?
Kellie: Anytime, ANYTIME, someone experiences excessive thirst and urination—all day and all night—they must immediately seek medical attention. Those are the classic symptoms of diabetes….not prediabetes. Prediabetes isn’t associated with a set of classic symptoms like diabetes is. These symptoms are also often accompanied by other symptoms as well, including weight loss and lethargy. One symptom often overlooked with women is a chronic yeast infection that will not resolve with treatment.”
The Beet: Why is it so important to catch it early? Can pre-diabetes be reversed?
Kelli: A diagnosis of pre-diabetes is an opportunity. Yes, an opportunity. An opportunity to prevent Type 2 diabetes. It does not have to be the inevitable next step. We know that for some it can be prevented if someone is up for the challenge. I believe the latest research shows that about 25 percent of people with pre-diabetes will develop diabetes within 3 to 5 years. There are two main areas of focus within prevention: Healthy eating and being active. Many people are advised to eat better and start exercising, but very few are referred to a prevention program that can help them make these changes and do so successfully—like fewer than 5 percent. Think of how many people we can help if we would simply refer to these programs!”
“Some information on these lifestyle behaviors is helpful since it's not as hard as you may think," says Antinori-Lent. Diabetes prevention includes behavioral lifestyle modifications to achieve and maintain 7% weight loss which includes an increase in moderate-intensity exercise/activities to at least 150 minutes/week (Diabetes Care) and healthy eating.”
“But keep in mind an individual will always have the predisposition or at risk, of developing it again. Sustainability is also important.” The best way to lose weight and keep it off is to eat a diet of mostly whole plant-based foods, such as vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. For how to start, try the 7 Day Beginner's Guide to Going Plant-Based.