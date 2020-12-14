With 88 million Americans or approximately 1 in every 3 adults, suffering from prediabetes in this country (and 34 million Americans, or 1 in 10, with full-blown type 2 diabetes), many people are walking around with a ticking time bomb in their bodies, and don't even know they have the condition.

Prediabetes is when your blood sugar level is higher than it should be for optimal health, but not high enough for your doctor to diagnose the disease. It's also known as impaired fasting glucose or glucose intolerance. The scary part is, 90 percent of those with prediabetes don’t know that they have it.

We have all heard that excessive thirst or urinating more often than normal is a sign that you could have diabetes, but what are the telltale signals that you may be pre-diabetic? Why does it matter? The sooner you find out the better, for your health and to know that changing your lifestyle can alter the course of the disease and head it off at the pass.

Could You Be Pre-Diabetic and Not Know It? Yes, Is the Simple Answer

Prediabetes, unlike diabetes, is an asymptomatic condition. The sooner someone finds out that they are prediabetic the better, experts say, since it's possible to make lifestyle changes that can reverse your health and get you back onto a healthy path, with simple switches like eating more plant-based foods, losing a small amount of body weight, and being more active, such as walking 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

"Prevention is the best medicine! If you are given a prediabetes or diabetes diagnosis—do not despair," since you can make simple lifestyle changes (exercise, diet, and losing a small amount of weight) to reverse course on the disease, says Kellie Antinori-Lent, MSN, RN, and President of the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) and diabetes clinical nurse specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.