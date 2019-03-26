Cowboy True Returns Home To The Forum This Weekend

Cowboy True returns to its roots at The Forum on Speedway this Friday and Saturday (March 29th and 30th).

This is the eighth year for this celebration of western art that began at The Forum, moved to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at the MPEC and this year returns home. Cowboy True was originally inspired as an effort to not only showcase western art, but to raise awareness and funding for The Forum , formerly The Woman's Forum, a facility that has a long association with the women and families of the cattle industry in North Texas. The display will include live music, historical reenactments from the Fort Griffin Living History Association , longhorn cattle from the Official Texas State Longhorn herd, and works from around forty artists.

Cowboy True Spurs. Photo by Dave Diamond

The mission of Cowboy True is to educate everyone, cowboy or city-slicker, about the honor, art, and beauty of the cowboy's daily life. With that in mind you'll find paintings, bits, spurs, buckles, jewelry, saddles, boots, engravings on guns and knives, photography, sculptures, carvings, cowboy cartoons and more.

Cowboy True Statue. Photo by Dave Diamond

This year's event kicks off Friday night with the artists' reception and opening and finishes with the Saturday evening dinner and live auction by reservation. The event is free and open to the public Friday evening and from 10 until 5 on Saturday, all activities will be at The Forum at 2120 Speedway in Wichita Falls.

Cowboy True Horse. Photo by Dave Diamond

Whether you're a native Texan tried and true, or a born-again Texan just learning about the glories of the Lone Star State, Cowboy True is sure to delight.