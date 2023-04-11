Attention all Marietta, Texas residents! A cult is allegedly preparing to take over your town.

The man in the video at the bottom of this article claims that a new age group called Profundity Yours is taking over the small town of Marietta, TX.

If you're like me, you've never heard the word profundity before, so I looked it up for us.

pro·fun·di·ty

noun deep insight; great depth of knowledge or thought. "the simplicity and profundity of the message"

It's growing

The man in the video claims the group started out in a trailer park about 4 hours away and has now amassed thousands of followers and millions in assets, and is led by a woman named Linda McGillis, who claims to be one of the highest-ranking commanders of the Intergalactic Federations of Worlds. So she's got that going for her, which is nice.

Refugees

From what I can gather, the main concern of the man making the video is that Profundity Yours is preparing Marietta for 144,000 refugees to come to town. They've even purchased the only restaurant in town.

Abuse

In the video clip below, you can listen to audio clips of folks that have been a part of the group. Also, you can see how Linda was before she got involved:

I just want to go on record to say I'm not judging. I'm just presenting some of the concerns people have. Unless they go all Waco on everyone, there's no reason why these folks can't get together and have their social club. Check out the video for yourself below.

