Dallas Cowboys Head to Washington To Continue One of the Best Rivalries in the NFL

Cowboys and Redskins. So many memories of these two throughout the years and the first game between these two for 2017 goes down Sunday.

First off I want to say, the Redskins don't play in Washington DC. They play in Maryland. That is where I grew up and being a Cowboys fan there was not fun. Now that's out of the way, let's get to this week's Cowboys fun facts. Always more fun when it's an NFC East rival, right?

The Cowboys currently have 68 wins against the Redskins which is the most they have against any other opponent in the NFL. Which means if they win Sunday they have 69 (insert Beavis and Butthead laugh) couldn't help myself with that one. You would think the Cowboys have faced the Redskins the most. Not true they have faced them 113 times over the years. The Cowboys have actually played the Eagles more with 116 games.

The Cowboys once had a pretty nice win streak going against the Redskins. From 1997-2002 the Cowboys won ten straight against the Skins. Guess those Wichita Falls training camps helped them out for a few years. Got to give credit when it is due to the Skins. The Cowboys have faced them twice in the NFC Championship games in 1972 and 1982. The Redskins won both times.

Let's get back to loving the Cowboys. Did you know the Cowboys have twenty shutouts in their history? Four of those games have actually happened against the Skins and three of those were on the Skins home field. Not good for a team to get shutout at home.

What does a victory mean for the Cowboys on Sunday? Gets the team to 4-3, which would be the fourteenth time they have started the season like that and the first since 2013. They would stay undefeated against NFC East opponents and boost their NFC record to 4-2. The Cowboys also currently have a win streak going against the Skins. A victory would boost that to three games. The first time that has happened since the 2010-2011 seasons.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 and pregame will start at 2:30. Remember you can listen to every Dallas Cowboys game on NewsTalk1290 . As always, Go Cowboys!