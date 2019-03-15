DC Comics Releasing 1.5 Million Bats in Austin for Batman’s 80th

To celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Batman, DC Comics will be kicking off a global celebration in Austin by releasing 1.5 million bats.

In a press release , Warner Bros. announced the SXSW festival as the starting point of the 80th anniversary world-wide celebration,

SXSW in Austin, Texas, will kick off the global celebration with multiple fan experiences, photo opportunities, limited-edition merchandise and Instagrammable mural by a local artist. SXSW will also set the stage for an incredible moment when more than 1.5 million bats fly into the night over Austin’s famous Congress Bridge on March 15.

The celebration is truly global, with events planned at Madame Tussauds locations in Orlando and Sydney, a comic book, animation and gaming convention in Rome, as well as Warner Bros. theme park locations in Australia, Madrid, and Abu Dabi.