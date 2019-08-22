Delivery Man Barely Dodges Out-of-Control Truck

A street cam in Vietnam caught footage of a truck coming within inches of running over a delivery man.

The video shows the guy standing at the back of his truck talking to a customer. He steps away to get something and notices the truck barreling toward him and dives out of the way right in the nick of time.

Initially, it appears the truck runs over him, but he jumps right up after the truck hits a tree and appears to be fine.

However, he may need a clean pair of underwear.