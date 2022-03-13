Walt Disney World may be the happiest place on earth, but it isn't immune to accidents.

On Saturday (March 12), a fire broke out on top of the Under the Sea: Journey of The Little Mermaid ride in the Magic Kingdom park during the nightly Enchantment fireworks show.

The roof of the beloved attraction based on the 1989 film The Little Mermaid caught fire at approximately 8:30PM ET.

Some guests recorded footage of the fire. Twitter user @CDHowardRx caught the moment on video and uploaded it to Twitter.

"I can confirm it was a result of fireworks. North wind had shells and embers falling all around Gaston’s Tavern where we were watching next to Ariel's ride," he tweeted.

Shortly after the blaze broke out, Reedy Creek Fire Department firefighters were seen entering the park and the ride was shut down for the evening.

Some Disney fans speculate the fire could have had something to do with the storm that took place earlier in the day in Orlando, which brought strong winds and even warranted a local tornado watch.

See the fire, below.

On March 3, Magic Kingdom had another scare when the Cinderella Castle was evacuated. The 1:15PM showing of Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire, which takes place in front of the iconic castle, was canceled mid-show.

According to a report, the music was suddenly turned off followed by an announcement that the stage show had to be stopped immediately. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire has been canceled," a loudspeaker announced, while cast members and characters left the stage.

Some Disney fans on social media believe it had something to do with the fireworks that normally explode just moments into the stage show. Others allegedly spotted the fireworks crew working outside the castle around the time of the incident.

Shortly after the stage show was canceled, the restaurant inside the castle, Cinderella's Royal Table, was evacuated when the fire alarm went off.

Police officers and the Reedy Creek Fire Department showed up on the scene, which featured minimal smoke coming from the second story of the exterior part of the castle. After an hour, cast members and guests were given the all-clear to re-enter the castle.