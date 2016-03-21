If you scroll through your Facebook newsfeed today, you may see the image above, but don't be duped.

If you look closely at the image, you'll see "Offer valid at Chick-fil-A Hwy 380" printed across the bottom.

Just to be sure, we called Chick-Fil-A's corporate office and spoke with a very polite woman named Charlotte. She informed us that this is not a nationwide Chick-Fil-A promotion.

According to Charlotte, CFA locations are independently owned and operated, and giveaways such as this are promoted at the discretion of the local franchise owner.

The only promotion of this nature in Texas that Charlotte was aware of is at a CFA location in McKinney. However, the viral image does not appear to have originated from any of McKinney's three CFA franchises.