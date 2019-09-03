Explore Wichita Falls’ Past and Art During Stroll’n Roll Tour

We've all done the tourist thing. Exploring a new and exotic location, ooh-ing and ahhh-ing over each new discovery. But have you even played tourist here in Wichita Falls?

Your chance to do exactly that is coming up on Saturday, September 14th, with the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau's Stroll'n Roll event!

The best place to start is the Wichita Falls Public Library downtown. From there you can hop onto one of the free trolleys provided just for the occasion and roll your way from museum to museum. If you'd prefer to walk, that's fine, too. That's why this event is called Stroll'n Roll.

There are several museums on the tour, and some of them will be hosting special activities for the day. You can check out the new, interactive Children's Exhibit at the Museum of North Texas History or enjoy a hot dog fresh from the grill at the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum. The Fire and Police Museum will also have an antique ladder truck and antique crash truck from Sheppard Air Force Base on display and they'll be shooting water from the trucks around noon!

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department will be hosting an open house with tours, instructor demonstrations, a cake walk and more.

The Juanita Harvey Art Gallery will be hosting, "Split Decision", an exhibition by sculptor Robbie Barber.

Other locations on the tour include River Bend Nature Center, Kemp Center For The Arts, Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU, and CrashWorks STEAM studio & Makerspace.

Visiting any of these museums can be an enlightening experience, seeing several of them in one day would be a blast!

This event is family friendly and free, although donations are always welcome and appreciated at area museums.

Stroll'n Roll will be Saturday, September 14th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by the Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.