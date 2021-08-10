Fan Runs Onto Field, Gets Taken Out By Dodgers’ Ball Girl

You know what I love about baseball games? Pretty much everything. The crack of the bat, the thrill of a close play at home plate, the ball girl taking out an unruly fan who evaded several security people.

Wait. What?

It happened Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were taking on the Angels and in the middle of the game a fan decided to run out onto the field.

Exactly why he chose to do that we don't know. Maybe he lost a bet. Maybe he won a bet. Maybe he was looking for his 15 minutes of fame.

Anyway, once he got onto the field the ace Dodgers security staff gave chase. At one point he had at least eight of them hot on his heels. Showing some moves that an Olympic hurdler would be proud of he managed to escape their clutches. Ya gotta admit, the guy had some moves.

Then he met the Dodgers ball girl over by the right field fence.

He zigged. She zagged. She was probably thinking something like, "Not on my watch, buddy."

As the daring dolt was desperately dashing for the low fence that would enable him to escape into the anonymity of the assemble crowd he was taken down by the ball girl.

There are several videos of the event but this one shows it most clearly.

The Dodgers went on to win the game 8 to 2, but the real MVP of the day was their ball girl.

How much you wanna bet she has some older brothers at home?

And how much more you wanna bet his mother is totally embarrassed by the whole escapade?

