Florida Man Wants Military to Combat Hurricanes

The Sunshine State is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to funny news stories.

The latest story out of Florida to go viral is of a man being interviewed in a trailer park ahead of Hurricane Dorian making landfall in the U.S.

Turns out, he has some pretty interesting ideas to combat hurricanes using our military.

For starters, he believes our Navy should drop ice in the ocean to cool the water temperature. He also thinks we should have the Air Force fly planes in the opposite direction of the winds to turn them around.

Before you laugh too hard, I should tell you that these theories have actually been tested in the past.