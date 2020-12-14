Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie to the organization's crave-worthy lineup, and this time the treat is totally vegan: Toast-yay is inspired by french toast and made with dairy-free ingredients. Each delicious bread-shaped cookie is full of cinnamony flavor, dipped in icing on one side, and stamped with the Girl Scouts' signature trefoil on top.

Girl Scouts Offer Several Types of Vegan Cookies

Girl Scouts' cookies are made by ABC Bakers, a bakery with locations in Virginia and Kentucky, and the manufacturers make several other beloved flavors that are completely vegan: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, S'mores, Lemonades, and Thanks-A-Lots, opting for palm oil in the ingredients rather than butter.

Boxes of Toast-yay will be available at select locations in 2021 and every purchase helps girls around the world gain confidence, business smarts, and hands-on skills. Purchase your pack from your local Girl Scouts troop or online.

At The Beet, we cover all vegan news with a health focus so we want to point out that these cookies are technically vegan but include ingredients like palm oil, sugar, acid, cornstarch, and more, which are not considered healthy. For the full list of ingredients, click here.

If you love thin mints, we found a healthier-for-you recipe that tastes exactly like the popular cookie and includes ingredients like almond flour, mashed bananas, vanilla, maple syrup, peppermint, and more.