Midland Police Officer Zack Owens was one of three law enforcement officers who were shot during Saturday's mass shooting across Midland and Odessa, Texas.

As of the morning of Sunday, September 1, seven shooting victims are dead and 19 remain injured. The suspect was killed on Saturday during a shootout with police.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Officer Owens, he was shot multiple times, including in the arm and hand. He also suffered an eye injury from glass shards.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, over $48,000 has been raised for Officer Owens medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page states:

Midland Police Officer Zack Owens was shot in the line of duty during an active shooter situation in Odessa & Midland, TX on August 31, 2019. Officer Owens was shot multiple times in the arm and hand. As well as suffering from glass shards in his eye which is his most serious injury. We appreciate anything and everything. Please keep Zack in your prayers as we don’t know the outcome of the situation at this time. We would like to thank thank everyone who has been praying, and the continued prayers for everyone involved in today’s tragic events.

A second GoFundMe page was also started on behalf of a 17-month-old toddler who suffered injuries in the shooting. She was airlifted to Lubbock's University Medical Center on Saturday and was listed in satisfactory condition Saturday evening.