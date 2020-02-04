Here’s How to Drive in Snow

Since it appears Snowpocalypse 2020 is upon us, it seems like the appropriate time to review tips for driving in snow.

We live in Texas, therefore we don’t see snow often, therefore most of us aren’t very good at driving in it.

Thankfully, Consumer Reports put together a handy dandy video that pretty much covers all the bases when it comes to the hazards of driving in snow.

The big takeaway for me is that the absolute best thing you can do is SLOW DOWN. Your vehicle isn’t going to react the same way it does on dry pavement, so take it easy. And don’t think just because you have all-wheel drive you can drive as you usually do because all-wheel drive doesn’t help you stop when you lose control.

So, take your time, plan your route well in advance and remember – better late than never.