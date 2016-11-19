How Much Will You Spend on Thanksgiving Dinner? [POLL]

Thanksgiving dinner may fill up your tummy, but will it also fill up your bank account?

According to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of putting on Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people in 2016 will be $49.87 -- a drop from the $50.11 it cost last year.

The average price of a 16-pound turkey is $22.74, about 1% less than 2015.

Between the turkey, which is clearly the most expensive item people will buy, and all the sides , it's not hard to understand why feeding so many people can start adding up to the point you're thinking about getting a second job.

So, while the numbers may indicate people aren't going to cough up as much money as they did last year, the bottom line is you're still going to pay something. Are you going to be cheap and go the Hungry-Man route or are you going to turn it into an eight-course event where guests may think they're chowing down at the Plaza? Or maybe you'll be somewhere in the middle.