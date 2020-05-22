In a Game of Brick v. Washing Machine the Brick Wins Every Time

Ya know how your washing machine bangs around against the dryer a little bit when the load gets out of balance on the spin cycle? This guy took that idea and ran with it.

Presumably this is a malfunctioning washing machine that was destined for the landfill anyway, otherwise he's got some 'splainin' to do to his wife or mother.

Anyway, He first broke out the window glass so he can close the door and get the unit up to speed. Then he tosses in an old brick and steps back. Based on his gleeful laughter what happens next is surely the high point of his day. The whole thing only takes a few seconds but his laughter shows how much fun he's having.

I also found another video that runs quite a bit longer.

It makes a little noise at the start, then spins up fine until just after a minute into the video when someone tosses in what looks like a heavy piece of electronic gear of some sort. From that point on it's a good thing that machine is tied to the pallet because it starts hopping around like jumping beans on a hot skillet. Things get noisy and pieces begin to fly off but the motor keeps running and the tub keeps spinning. It looks as if it could keep things up for a while until someone tosses something even heavier into the tub and the machine finally shakes itself free of its drive belt a few minutes later. By the time it's done the machine is completely destroyed.

Remember kids, don't try this at home!