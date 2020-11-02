Well, it's here. Election Day. You'll be able to hear complete coverage of Tuesday's results across West Texas on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock; News/Talk 1470 KYYW in Abilene, and News/Talk 1290 in Wichita Falls from 7pm-Midnight.

Coverage will be anchored by Rob Snyder, Chad Hasty, political analysist Ken Corbin, Robert Pratt from Pratt on Texas, and former Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Steve Evans.

There will be more results than usual to go over during the show since many of the May municipal elections, including Lubbock's mayoral and city council races, were pushed back to the general election date.

In addition to covering the presidential election, we'll have results from races in Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls, plus statewide results including the U.S. Senate race between Senator John Cornyn and M.J. Hegar.

You can contribute to the show by texting in at 806-680-2790 or by calling in at 1-800-687-0790.

Monday saw both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden making campaign stops in crucial states in their quest for 270 electoral votes.

Trump spent Monday sprinting through five rallies; going from North Carolina to Pennsylvania to Wisconsin and then ending up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Four years earlier, Trump's last campaign rally was also in Grand Rapids.

Meanwhile, Biden devoted his Monday to stops in both Pennsylvania and Ohio. If Biden does win the Keystone State, it would make Trump's path to 270 electoral votes difficult.

Don't forget, election coverage Tuesday night from 7pm-Midnight on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock; News/Talk 1470 KYYW in Abilene, and News/Talk 1290 in Wichita Falls.