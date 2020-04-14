Little Girl Upset She Can’t Go to Starbucks [VIDEO]

Sometimes you just need your morning coffee.

While the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic means we're all spending more time at home means and making our own coffee more often it's nice to know that here in Wichita Falls we can still visit the drive through at our favorite coffee shop. This young lady really, and I mean REALLY wanted to go to Starbucks even though her father told her repeatedly that they needed to stay home.

She seems far less concerned with this whole Shelter in Place thing than she does her desire to go to Starbucks. The pout she gives him is priceless.