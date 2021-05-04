Make These 3 Delicious Margarita Recipes This Cinco de Mayo

Here are three delicious margarita variations to enjoy with family and friends this Cinco de Mayo. In the recipes below, you will find something for everyone since the taste profiles range from sweet to spicy to savory. Note that these drinks still taste amazing without alcohol, so you can really have it your own way.

Tequila is the Offical Drink of Cinco de Mayo

On May 5th, we celebrate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 with traditional foods, like guacamole, salsa, tacos, and tequila, a fermented liquor derived from the agave plant. Not everyone can throw back a shot of the intense alcohol, so we added it to a mix of three different margaritas, satisfying a sweet, spicy, and savory craving.

The first drink, The Curious Margarita, is similar to the traditional lime and jalapeño margaritas, but this recipe calls for Ancho Reyes Verde, a bright, herbal, spicy alcohol with fresh-from-the-garden flavors that adds sweet notes of flavor with every sip. In addition, this drink calls for Mezcal, charred smokey-tasting alcohol that adds a cool, light touch. Garnish with Tajin and a jalapeño slice to complete the festive experience and taste the spice. This drink is perfect for anyone who has a sweet tooth, but be aware of the intense heat.

The second drink, The Earthy Paloma, is the right choice for anyone celebrating under the sun. The citrus tastes of grapefruit and lime leave you with the perfect refreshing aftertaste. This drink also calls for Ancho Reyes Verde to balance the sweetness with earthy flavors so you taste the best of both worlds. We finish off this margarita with an unusual twist, tonic water for a boost of bubbly. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and volcanic salt. This margarita is the perfect drink for anyone who loves an invigorating, cooling drink.

The third drink, Down-to-Earth Negroni, is an unlikely experience you must try. Now, this recipe isn't a traditional margarita but since it calls for tequila, it's still an excuse to drink it. This recipe is similar to a traditional negroni, the one-of-a-kind Italian cocktail, but we added black lemon bitters, flamed orange oil, and an orange slice for a smokey citrus tangy taste. Although this recipe can cater to anyone's likings whether it's sweet, savory, or bitter, this drink tends to lean on the savory side since the smokey touch dims down the sweetness.

@TheLostExplorer

The Curious Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 oz / 45 ml The Lost Explorer Espadín

0.5 oz / 15 ml Ancho Reyes Verde

0.75 oz / 20 ml Agave syrup

1 oz / 30 ml Lime juice

Rimmed with Tajín & a jalapeño slice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake it up. Strain into a Tajín-rimmed old-fashioned glass filled with ice. Garnish with a single jalapeño slice. Never look back.

Diego Navarro

The Earthy Paloma

Ingredients

1.5 oz / 45 ml The Lost Explorer Espadín

3 oz / 90 ml Grapefruit Juice

0.25 oz / 7.5 ml Lime Juice

Tonic water to top (optional)

Rimmed with volcanic salt & grapefruit slice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except tonic water in a shaker with ice. Shake it up. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Sit in the sunshine.

Down-to-Earth Negroni

Ingredients

1 oz / 30 ml The Lost Explorer Espadín

0.5 oz / 15 ml Campari

0.5 oz / 15 ml Cynar

1 oz / 30 ml Vermouth Rosso

Two drops black lemon bitters

Flamed orange oil and orange slice

Instructions