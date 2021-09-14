Michael Myers Arrested Patrolling Texas Beach During a Storm

It's not even October and we already have a Michael Myers sighting.

When you think of iconic horror franchises, Halloween is definitely at the top of the list. I am more of a Friday the 13th fan myself, but I respect the hell out of Michael Myers. Still weird that it's just a William Shatner mask from 'Star Trek', but everyone will always think of that mask being Michael.

Michael Myers was spotted yesterday outside of his normal home of Haddonfield, Illinois. He was spotted right here in Texas. Are we filming Michael versus Leatherface? No, apparently this is a lawyer in a Michael Myers getup. Why? To spread positivity, his words, not mine. Apparently whenever some tropical storm hits the coast of Texas, Mark Metzger does something like this.

He surfed in a business suit, he has ridden unicorn floats in storms. That was what he claims in an interview. It's all harmless pranks. Well, someone didn't find his latest prank funny. Michael Myers had 911 called him. Mark was actually placed in handcuffs and cited. Authorities cited him for disorderly conduct and then released him.

So remember kids, don't take your horror icon costumes to the beach, you're not welcome there. Especially Jason because he can't swim. Mark hopes people seeing Michael brought some "positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor."

"So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that .... then I'd do it again all day every day," Metzger wrote. He also somehow ran into Slayer frontman Tom Araya during this. This story only gets stranger.

