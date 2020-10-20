More Than 90% of People Planning To Get Fitter This Fall

When we think about making a decision to get into better shape we usually think New Year's Resolutions, right? Well, the dumpster fire that is 2020 pretty much put an end to that idea in March when everything got shut down overnight. Now, here we are in October and it seems many people are making a conscious choice to improve their fitness levels.

According to a recent survey conducted on behalf of Juice+, more than 90 percent of those surveyed said they were embracing more healthy routines for their families and themselves this fall.

PR Newswire tells us that the survey included more than 8,000 people in the United States, Great Britain, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

The main reason for the renewed interest in fitness this fall, listed by 87 percent of the respondents, was attributed to kids returning back to school and this being the perfect time to add a little more structure to their schedule, for themselves and their kids.

39 percent added that fall is when they refocus their attention on their goals for the year and fitness was one of them.

Another 37 percent said that they hoped that being in better overall condition would help them ward off sicknesses during the cold, winter months.

Juice+ had some tips for anyone looking to improve their fitness and they included things like staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, eating well, and keeping active.

Here in Wichita Falls we'll have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on this idea with a couple of new gyms opening soon, trails and parks to run in, and plenty of sunny afternoons for bicycle rides.

Whether you're resolving to become more fit for the new year, refocusing your lifestyle in the fall, or just trying to recover from slacking off too much during the pandemic, being as healthy and active as you can is always a good choice.