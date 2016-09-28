Mourning Man Facing Arrest Gets Unexpected Gift From Police

A traffic stop turned into something beautiful for a man racing to get home after his sister died.

Mark Ross was a passenger in a car, heading home to his family in Detroit after he got word that his sister has passed away. In Troy, Ohio, a state trooper pulled over the car for speeding. The driver had a warrant out for his arrest and Ross figured the same fate awaited him, since there was a petty warrant out for him, too.

But Trooper David Robison didn't stick to the script Ross thought was going to play out. While the driver was taken into custody, Robison said he would take Ross to jail to bail him out and then drive him 100 miles so he could get closer to his destination in Michigan.

Ross recounted the whole harrowing -- and ultimately touching -- ordeal on social media where he remained thankful that he got help from the last person he ever expected.