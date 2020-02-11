New Aerial Firework World Record Set in Colorado Last Saturday

We all love things that go boom and make pretty lights. At least things that go boom and make pretty lights when they're supposed to...

A new Guinness World Record was set for the Largest Aerial Firework the other day and it was impressive.

The display took place at the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival in Colorado last Saturday night and the explosive was launched 2,200 feet into the air before exploding. The firework shell itself was 62 inches long and weighed 2,797 pounds. By comparison a Mazda Miata weighs about 2,350 pounds and a Toyota Camry weighs about 3,300 pounds.

The previous record was 2,397 pounds in the United Arab Emirates back in 2018.