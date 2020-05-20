North Texas Film Festival Will Be Hosting Drive-In Movies Due to Coronavirus

Many events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, but some folks are trying something new to bring in some revenue.

Here in Wichita Falls, we have seen events have to change due to the coronavirus. A good example is the Hotter'N Hell Hundred going virtual this year. A big event in Dallas is the International Film Festival. They unfortunately had to cancel their event this year back in April. Can't have a bunch of people crammed into a theater right now due to the coronavirus.

So the Dallas International Film Festival partnered up with Four Corners Brewing Company just south of Dallas. The brewery will be hosting drive in movies for the Film Festival throughout the summer. Starting May 27 and running through the summer, movies will be projected outside the brewery on a Samsung screen big enough to be viewed by film fans in their parked vehicles.

The first movie they plan on showing will be "The Goonies' on May 27th. This way the Film Festival can still make some money and bring movies to the community. Gates open at 7 p.m., and organizers suggest arriving early as parking spaces are limited. There’s a $20 per car suggested donation, benefiting Dallas International Film Festival.

So if you're trying to find something to do this summer. Go check it out. A brewery and some classic movies sounds like a great way to spend a late summer night.