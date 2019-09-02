Oklahoma Couple Gets Beer Company to Pay for their Honeymoon

Don't you ever tell me beer never helped anybody out.

Up in Owasso, Oklahoma Cody Dougherty and Holly Thompson are engaged. They will be getting married on January 18th. When you get engaged, you have to take the typical engagement photos. I love the people that decide to do something fun during their photoshoot. Cody and Holly decided to get a pizza and their favorite beer.

Which so happens to be Michelob Ultra. They asked the company, 'How many retweets to get them to pay for their honeymoon?' Michelob said 95,000, 24 hours later they reached their goal. Congratulations guys and you better go all out on that honeymoon. You guys aren't paying for it.