Oklahoma Man Brought a Child With Him to a Burglary

Make sure you hold my hand while I commit these crimes.

I think this is officially the strangest burglary I have ever seen. Up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, footage is coming out from a burglary at a local flower shop. A man is seen holding a little girl's hand while he breaks into the store. The little girl stays by this man's side during the entire crime.

The man would eventually pick up the child and leave. He would get away with a toolbox. Police are still looking for these two and currently don't know the relation of the child to this guy.