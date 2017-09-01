Oklahoma Man Dies From Injuries Sustained During Unlicensed Wrestling Event

An Oklahoma City man has passed away after suffering a critical head injury last Sunday.

According to authorities, 25-year-old William Ogletree was injured while performing a move called the “spine buster” during a wrestling match held at the Blue Note Lounge. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was put on life support. Family members say he had no brain activity at the time and passed away shortly after.

The event wasn’t licensed by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission, which ensures those taking part are properly trained, have taken physical exams and have had their blood tested for communicable diseases.

The event is currently being investigated by the commission, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.