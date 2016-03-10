View this post on Instagram

Juji got his hair cut today! Obviously, this is an older edit, but before we show you guys what he looks like I want to have a little fun. I want my first edit with him and his short hair to be something that you choose. So here's my offer. Whoever comes up with the best idea for a short hair Juji edit will not only have me do it, but you will also receive a free edit of you and your puppy. So I want some really creative ideas that have something to do with him having short hair. Let's hear some good ones, because I'm gonna do something fantastic for free for whoever comes up with the best idea...I'll review all the submissions in the morning and contact my choice tomorrow afternoon. Let's have some fun. #barkbox #Bestdog #worldofcutepets #chrisandjuji #goldendoodles #dogsofinstagram  #goldendoodlesofinstagram #weeklyfluff #rsa_graphics  #ig_underground #ellen #dogsofinstaworld #dogsandpals #dogscorner #ellendegeneres #excellent_dogs #dog #puppiesofinstagram #bestwoof #dailydoseopuppies #theellenshow #arts_help #petscorner #animaladdicts #mydogiscutest #petsofinstagram #exklusive_shot #hikingwithdogs #campingwithdogs.

A post shared by Chris Cline (@christophercline) on

Photographer Magically Turns His Dog Into an Adorable Giant

Size does indeed matter.

Photographer Christopher Cline has used the power of Photoshop to turn his dog, Juji, into a giant that looks like it's some sort of cross between genetic engineering and what happens after a nuclear spill.

The shots, collected on Instagram, capture an enormous Juji, who's a golden doodle, with a normal-sized Cline in a variety of poses.

You've never seen dogs this big. Well, you probably have, except they're called dinosaurs.

Cline's girlfriend gave him Juji when he moved to Minnesota. “I immediately fell in love with him,” Cline tells Bored Panda. “He has turned my life completely around and we are now absolutely inseparable. I have found a new outlook on life and in my artwork and I owe it all to him."

Get a look at some of the larger-than-life photos Cline has taken below and prepare to feel so small.

TheFW Source: Photographer Magically Turns His Dog Into an Adorable Giant
Filed Under: dogs
Categories: Animals, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top