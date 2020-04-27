Popular Wichita Falls Food Truck Opening a Restaurant Soon

You have probably seen a line for this food truck on Southwest Parkway. Good news, restaurant coming soon.

If you have driven down Southwest Parkway on a Saturday, you have probably seen a line for the Jordan Craft BBQ trailer. They setup right across from Memorial Stadium near the 7/11. I love their pulled pork with some mac and cheese. If you haven't been, a highly recommend it. Good news if you haven't tried it yet. They're planning to open a restaurant just outside of Wichita Falls.

On the way to Holiday, you will find the Jordan Craft BBQ restaurant. They plan to have a full bar with two outdoor bars. Several seating areas with plenty of TV's from what it sounds like. Spaces for cornhole, washers, and jumbo Jenga. Giant playground for the kids with patio access for the parents. Also a stage for live music.

Sounds like a great location right across from Double D Liquor at 7503 Seymour Highway. No word on an opening date yet, but we can't wait to check it out once it is completed.