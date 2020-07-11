Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump traveled from the White House to Walter Reed Medical Center to visit U.S. troops who had been wounded in action.

President Trump's visit to Walter Reed made headlines with his wearing of a custom face covering. The president's Secret Service protection detail also wore face coverings inside Walter Reed.

CBS News reporter Mark Knoller captured a few photos of President Trump's custom face covering, emblazoned with a Presidential Seal.

ABC News also reported that the face coverings were required by policy established at Walter Reed.

"President Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit brave combat wounded service members and their families as well as healthcare staff who have been caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

