Sheppard Spouses’ Club Cancels Hangar Holiday for 2020

As September arrives and we move from summer to fall and then into the holiday season we get word that the Sheppard Spouses Club on Sheppard Air Force Base has cancelled their Hangar Holiday event for 2020. The event had been scheduled for November 14th and 15th at the MPEC.

The announcement was made on their SSC Hangar Holiday Facebook page.

Hangar Holiday via Facebook

It is with the heaviest heart that the Sheppard Spouses' Club board has unanimously voted to formally cancel the 2020 Hangar Holiday show. Please know that this decision has weighed extremely heavy on our hearts for several months. However, we have personally reviewed and exhausted every single option for us to be able to hold the show in the current COVID19 climate. We appreciate all of your support and understanding as our top priority is everyone's health and safety during these unprecedented times. The SSC board ultimately decided that we could not provide the very best outcome for our vendors or shoppers due to heavy health and safety restrictions that we are under for the foreseeable future. If you are a current vendor, you have been sent an email with details on how to request a full refund or to transfer your booth/payment/contract to the 2021 Hangar Holiday show. Again, we thank you for your tremendous support and patience while we worked through this difficult process. Any questions, concerns or comments can be directed to Tiffany Joe Kelley, President Sheppard Spouses' Club at ssc.president1@gmail.com

The potential threat of COVID-19 and the complications that it brings to any type of event have caused many organizations to either cancel or change how they are doing things this year. The Clay County Pioneer Reunion and Rodeo announced their changes earlier this week and it was announced back in July that Christmas Magic would be held as a virtual event this year.

These are not only fun and exciting events for all of us to attend, they also serve as primary fund raisers for many of the organizations that hold them.