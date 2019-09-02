Shots Fired Outside of Local Wichita Falls Pool Hall Overnight

A lot of people went out last night since most had the day off today. One local pool hall had an incident that ended everyone's good time.

Last night at Fast Eddy's pool hall just off Southwest Parkway, a man was carrying a handgun outside the establishment. Witnesses say he fired several shots into the air. Somewhere between five or six times. Thank goodness no one was injured in the incident.

It happened just before 1 am and police were able to arrest the man. He was taken to jail on charges of discharging a firearm within city limits. No word yet on why the man decided to do this.