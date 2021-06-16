Suspected Human Traffickers Arrested Near Bowie Texas

A potential human trafficking operation was thwarted near Bowie, Texas, the other day.

According to the Bowie News a recent traffic stop by a Montague County Sheriff’s Deputy found eight people in one vehicle, six of which are suspected of being smuggled into the country illegally.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 8th, Deputy Chase Pelton observed an early 2000s Toyota Sequoia on US-287 just North of Bowie. That’s not an unusual situation, but what caught Deputy Pelton’s attention was the lack of rear license plate on the vehicle.

A press release from Sheriff Marshall Thomas stated that Pelton first attempted to make a stop by turning on his emergency lights. The driver of the Sequoia did not pull over. Deputy Pelton then turned on his siren. The vehicle still did not stop.

In fact, it was at that point that the vehicle began to try to evade the deputy.

Eventually, and with help of other officers, the vehicle was brought to a stop. According to official reports there were eight people in the vehicle, two of which were arrested, six of which are being detained as law enforcement suspects that they are being smuggled into the country illegally.

Props to the Montague County law enforcement officers who were involved in making this stop. And it never amazes me how someone who is carrying some sort of illicit cargo will make the same foolish mistakes. Speeding. Failure to obey basic traffic laws. In this case not having a rear license plate on the vehicle. That’s almost an open invitation to be pulled over.

Or are they just thumbing their noses at law enforcement?