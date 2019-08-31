Saturday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety released a narrative concerning the events leading to the deadly shootings in Midland and Odessa, Texas.

Just before 3:15 p.m. (CDT), a Texas DPS patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on westbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 131. While the vehicle was still moving, the unidentified male driver fired a rifle toward the rear of his vehicle at the two DPS troopers in their patrol unit. One of the two troopers was wounded by the gunfire.

DPS says the suspect at that point fled the scene and started firing shots at innocent people and the additional law enforcement officers who attempted to apprehend him. A Midland Police officer and an Odessa Police officer were both wounded by the shooter.

The DPS trooper who was shot is in serious but stable condition, and the police officers shot are in stable condition at a local hospital.