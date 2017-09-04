Texas Golfer Donates Entire First Place Winnings to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Her sponsors even got in on the fun and donated some money themselves.

Stacy Lewis is a professional golfer who is currently on the LPGA and she got her first win in a long time this past Sunday. She hadn't won since June of 2014, but this was a big one for her at Cambia Portland Classic. People wanted me to win this for Houston. To do it when I added pressure to myself is a pretty good, pretty cool deal,” said Lewis.

Stacy lives just north of Houston in The Woodlands. This is her twelfth title, after being a runner up in twelve different tournaments the past few years. Lewis won $195,000 on Sunday and is donating it all to the Hurricane Harvey relief. Her two biggest sponsors also made some donations as well.

KPMG matched her donation and Marathon Oil kicked in $1 million. If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross. Just text the word HARVEY to 90999. It is an automatic ten dollar donation. Glad to see a Texan giving back at such a hard time.