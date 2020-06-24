Texas Rangers Unveil Social Distancing T-Shirt

Here’s a great way to remind people to keep their distance, support a good cause and snag a cool shirt all at the same time.

The Texas Rangers introduced the new “Good Stretch” t-shirt to raise money for the Texas Rangers Foundation Programs to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The shirt features the slogan “This Calls for a Good Stretch” along with an infielder stretching out to make a play on the front and the Rangers iconic “T” logo on the back.

The “Good Stretch” will set you back $25 plus shipping on the Rangers official auction site.

Orders are now being taken with shirts expected to start shipping the week of July 20.

In other MLB news, it looks like we’re going to get a season after all. According to CBS Sports, players will report for “spring” training on July 1. The regular season will consist of 60 games and is expected to begin on either July 23 or 24. The schedule will consist of mostly divisional play with non-division games featuring teams from the same to region to mitigate travel.