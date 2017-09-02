Texas Tech Runs All Over Eastern Washington in Season Opening Win

Nic Shimonek's first career start was a success as the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) trounced Eastern Washington (0-1) 56-10 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Shimonek essentially played three quarters in the win, going 26/30 passing for 384 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Both teams' offenses stumbled out of the gate, with Texas Tech punting on its first three possessions and Eastern Washington went fumble, punt and punt.

The first score of the game came at the 1:51 mark of the first quarter as Justin Stockton rushed 25 yards for a touchdown. The score capped a 5 play, 80 yard drive. The extra point was good, to put Texas Tech up 7-0.

On the next possession, Texas Tech's defense fought off a 16 play drive to force Eastern Washington to kick a field goal in the red zone. The four-point deficit, 7-3, would be the closest the Eagles got to the Red Raiders for the rest of the game.

Overall, Texas Tech's defense forced three turnovers plus a turnover on downs. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was pleased with his defense's effort in the win.

Ashley Wirz, 1340TheFan.com

The Red Raiders scored eight consecutive touchdowns, on seven offensive possessions, en route to the win. Justin Stockton had eight carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Keke Coutee had five receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68 yd touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Texas Tech rushed for 40 times for 177 yards, averaging over four yards a carry.

One area of concern for the Red Raiders: penalties. Texas Tech was penalized 11 times for 120 yards. Coach Kingsbury voiced his disappointment at the penalties and said the team has to have more discipline.

Texas Tech has next week off before hosting Arizona State on Saturday, September 16. Countdown to Kickoff starts at 4pm on SportsRadio 1340 The Fan.