Texoma Baby Has Adorable Photo Shoot at Whataburger

Even babies love Whataburger.

Check out my story yesterday on Khilar and her awesome Whataburger birthday in Wichita Falls. Khilar's birthday got a lot of attention and we actually got some more awesome local Whataburger photos in our inbox. This one comes out of Cache, Oklahoma just west of Lawton.

This is little Ryker Cable and he is just one-year-old. I guess Ryker loves some Whataburger, especially that fancy ketchup. Looks like his face definitely loves that ketchup as well cause it went everywhere. Thanks to Ryker's mom Baileigh for sending these into us. We now have two awesome local Whataburger fanatics that I think would make great future spokespeople for the company.