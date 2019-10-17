The Harp Twins Take On A Halloween Classic [Video]

Just in time for Halloween, here's a little ditty that most of us sang on long elementary school bus trips. But the Harp Twins know a lot more of the verses than we did back in the day.

The song itself dates back to before World War I and the twins, Camille and Kennerly, spent a great deal of time and effort talking to people and tracking down lost verses. It seems the song is like a lot of old children's songs with no set lyrics, just several phrases and words that recur in everyone's version.