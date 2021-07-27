Sometimes no matter how healthy you try to eat, it can be hard to lose weight. But before you blame yourself, there's another culprit that may be robbing your body of its natural ability to burn fat as you sleep: Your LED lightbulb. Exposure to blue light in the hours before bed interferes with the body's natural fat metabolism, a new study from Japan has found, and LED bulbs emit blue light.

They concluded that "exposure to light with less blue before sleep is better for energy metabolism." Specifically, they found that LED lights in the hours before bed cause changes in melatonin that are associated with the body's fat oxidization process during sleep.

Exposure to blue light during the nighttime can mess with metabolism

Extended exposure to light during nighttime can have negative consequences for human health, the study's authors found. The type of light studied by the researchers were light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that emit blue light, compared with organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) which are less energy efficient but don't have the same impact on what happens in the body during sleep.