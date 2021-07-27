This Simple Switch Can Help You Burn Fat as You Sleep, New Study Says
Sometimes no matter how healthy you try to eat, it can be hard to lose weight. But before you blame yourself, there's another culprit that may be robbing your body of its natural ability to burn fat as you sleep: Your LED lightbulb. Exposure to blue light in the hours before bed interferes with the body's natural fat metabolism, a new study from Japan has found, and LED bulbs emit blue light.
The study finds that "blue light at night" is linked to weight gain, and that LEDs in the bedroom, and blue-light emitting screens before bed, are making it harder for you, me, and all of us to lose the weight we are trying to lose. The study authors from the University of Tsukuba published their findings in an article in the research news journal titled: "Turn Off the Blue Light!"
They concluded that "exposure to light with less blue before sleep is better for energy metabolism." Specifically, they found that LED lights in the hours before bed cause changes in melatonin that are associated with the body's fat oxidization process during sleep.
Exposure to blue light during the nighttime can mess with metabolism
Extended exposure to light during nighttime can have negative consequences for human health, the study's authors found. The type of light studied by the researchers were light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that emit blue light, compared with organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) which are less energy efficient but don't have the same impact on what happens in the body during sleep.
LEDs emit a large amount of blue light, which has been linked with negative health effects, including metabolic health, according to the study. OLEDs emit white light, which does not appear to affect metabolism during sleep, something the researchers at the University of Tsukuba aimed to address.
"Energy metabolism is an important physiological process that is altered by light exposure," says senior author of the study Professor Kumpei Tokuyama. "We hypothesized that compared with LEDs, OLED exposure would have a reduced effect on sleep architecture and energy metabolism, similar to that of dim light."
The study exposed 10 male participants to either LED, OLED, or dim light for four hours before bed and measured their energy output, core body temperature, fat oxidation, and melatonin levels as they slept. "The results confirmed part of our hypothesis," explained Professor Tokuyama. "Energy expenditure and core body temperature during sleep were significantly decreased after OLED exposure. Furthermore, fat oxidation during sleep was significantly lower after exposure to LED compared with OLED."
Fat oxidation (or burning) during sleep was positively correlated with melatonin levels following exposure to OLED, suggesting that the effect of melatonin activity on energy metabolism varies depending on the type of light exposure.
"Thus, light exposure at night is related to fat oxidation and body temperature during sleep. Our findings suggest that specific types of light exposure may influence weight gain, along with other physiological changes," says Professor Tokuyama.
Exposure to artificial light before sleep can influence your body's natural fat-burning ability during sleep.
Bottom line: Try switching your LED bulbs to OLED ones in the bedroom, or stay away from blue light in the form of screens, phones, computers, and tablets in the hours leading up to bedtime. The negative consequences of light exposure before bed are just being discovered, so until further research is done, choose organic light sources before bed.