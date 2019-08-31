One of the victims in Saturday's mass shooting in Midland and Odessa, Texas was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

A 17-month old girl was brought to Lubbock at about 6 p.m. University Medical Center (UMC), in Lubbock, the only Level I Trauma Center in West Texas.

Various media reports state the toddler is in satisfactory condition as of Saturday night.

As of Saturday night, a GoFundMe fundraiser had been set up for the toddler's family.

The toddler's mother says on the GoFundMe page: "We are on a very long drive to Lubbock. Anderson is a live and that is a prayer answered bigger than I've ever had to pray. Her vitals are good. She is being flown to Lubbock while we drive. Not getting to fly with her is beyond painful. Anderson is 17 months old, has shrapnel in her right chest, which thank God is superficial. She has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth were knocked out. She is alive. When others today are not alive. I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters. Pray that whatever is causing them to do this will be defeated by God and they will stop shooting. The last we heard there are three shooters, over 20 shot, 4 or more dead."

Authorities are expected to make additional statements concerning this mass shooting on Sunday. Three law enforcement officers, including a DPS trooper, were wounded in Saturday's shooting.