Watch Footage of the Tornadoes That Struck North Texas on Monday

It’s officially tornado season here in Texas.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, a strong storm formed in West Texas that eventually spawned tornadoes in several small towns across the state, including Jacksboro and Bowie here in North Texas.

The good news is that we had been given plenty of advanced warnings of the possibility of tornadoes on Monday. So, people were on high alert, which likely saved a lot of lives.

With that being said, both tornadoes caused extensive damage and will take some time to recover from.

The tornado that hit Jacksboro cut a 2-mile-long path. It damaged several homes as well as the high school, but thankfully, only minor injuries were reported.

Watch footage of the March 21, 2022 tornadoes in North Texas

