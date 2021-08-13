Wichita Falls is getting two new high schools. The locations are selected, the plans are laid out, they even have the names, Wichita Falls Memorial High School and Wichita Falls Legacy High School. All we need now are new school colors and mascots to go with them.

What will they be? The Memorial Monster Squad? The Legacy Legends? That's up to you and the WFISD.

In a Facebook post Friday morning the Wichita Falls Independent School District asked for public input to determine the school colors and mascots.

The online suggestion form is active now (08.13.21) through August 20th at wfisd.net/hsbranding.

The online form lets you choose a mascot and color for each school as well as the option of leaving a comment in addition to your suggestions.

The post goes on to say that all suggestions will be compiled, then given to members of the school naming committee for consideration.

The naming committee is made up of students, parents, staff, and community members from across the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

The committee will narrow down the suggestions and provide their top five choices to district administrators and the Board of Trustees as an action item.

Then the Board will further narrow the choices down to the top two.

The final options will be voted on by students in October of 2021.

The two new high schools, Wichita Falls Legacy High School and Wichita Falls Memorial High School, should open in 2024.

