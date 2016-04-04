Whale-Watching Boat Majestically Crashes Into Dock

Pulling into port shouldn't be this much of an adventure.

A whale-watching ship barreled into a dock last week in San Diego.

The scene unfolds calmly, with people on the dock standing by as the vessel comes toward them, realizing that the boat is not going to stop on its own.

People scramble for safety, with one elderly woman moving slowly to get out of the way (the video cuts away as someone appears to come to her aid).

Seven of the 144 people on the boat suffered injuries, although none are considered serious.

Harbor police plan to investigate the matter. A spokesman for the boat company remains as puzzled as everyone else, saying, "We're not exactly sure what happened yet."

Whatever it is that happened it has people fascinated: the video of the crash has already drawn more than 1.7 million views.