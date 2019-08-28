What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

'Disaster' at Backdoor Theatre, Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Kids Night Out at Jump for Joy, the Labor Day Late Night Skate and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1.

Thursday, August 29

Social Media Marketing Workshop
Time: 3:00-5:00pm

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Friday, August 30

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am

August Flower Friday Finale
Time: 2:00-4:00pm

Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm

The Brian Reilly Quintet with Special Guest Bethany Reilly
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $10

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm

RIP (Rest in Peace) with Special Guests 
Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Saturday, August 31

The Atlatl
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Weekend Workshops at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10-$12

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Gokart/Power Wheel/Bicycle Racing
Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Clint Vines and the Hard Times 
Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, September 1

Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60

Labor Day Late Night Skate
Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $20

