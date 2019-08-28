What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
'Disaster' at Backdoor Theatre, Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Kids Night Out at Jump for Joy, the Labor Day Late Night Skate and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, August 29
Social Media Marketing Workshop
Time: 3:00-5:00pm
Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Friday, August 30
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am
August Flower Friday Finale
Time: 2:00-4:00pm
Free Beer Friday
Time: 5:00pm
The Brian Reilly Quintet with Special Guest Bethany Reilly
Time: 7:30pm | Price: $10
Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
RIP (Rest in Peace) with Special Guests
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Saturday, August 31
The Atlatl
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Weekend Workshops at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art
Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free
Kids Night Out
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10-$12
Disaster - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm
Gokart/Power Wheel/Bicycle Racing
Time: 8:00-11:00pm
Clint Vines and the Hard Times
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, September 1
Learn2CreateIt
Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60
Labor Day Late Night Skate
Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $20
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!