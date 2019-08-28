What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

'Disaster' at Backdoor Theatre, Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Kids Night Out at Jump for Joy, the Labor Day Late Night Skate and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 29

Social Media Marketing Workshop

Time: 3:00-5:00pm

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Friday, August 30

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Time: 7:30-9:30am

August Flower Friday Finale

Time: 2:00-4:00pm

Free Beer Friday

Time: 5:00pm

The Brian Reilly Quintet with Special Guest Bethany Reilly

Time: 7:30pm | Price: $10

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

RIP (Rest in Peace) with Special Guests

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Saturday, August 31

The Atlatl

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Weekend Workshops at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art

Time: 1:30-4:30pm | Price: Free

Kids Night Out

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $10-$12

Disaster - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

Gokart/Power Wheel/Bicycle Racing

Time: 8:00-11:00pm

Clint Vines and the Hard Times

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, September 1

Learn2CreateIt

Time: 7:00-8:00pm | Price: $60

Labor Day Late Night Skate

Time: 7:00pm-2:00am | Price: $20

