Wichita Falls Episode of The Daytripper About To Air

Remember back in February when Wichita Falls was selected for the season finale episode of The Daytripper ? Well, the season finale is finally here and the episode hits the air this Saturday. Sort of.

While the show's official release date for this episode is June 1st, it won't appear on our local PBS station, KERA , until Saturday, June 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. Depending on your source for television, you may be able to pick it up sooner on some other PBS affiliate, The Daytripper also offers the opportunity to watch the show online .

In the meantime we'll have to settle for the promo snippets like this one.

While in Wichita Falls Chet Garner and his crew explored the Wee-Chi-Tah mountain bike trail, ate a few red tacos, drank a few red draws, even got body slammed at the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum .

Here's a glimpse of that bone-jarring action.

All in all it looks like everyone had a great time in Wichita Falls, we'll just have to wait an extra three weeks to see it on our local BPS station.