Yellowstone's hotly-anticipated Season 4 premiere finally aired on Sunday night (Nov. 7), much to the delight of fans everywhere. The action-packed two-hour premiere did not disappoint in the drama department, but it also gave fans a bonus: a look at the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

1883 stars Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandparents of Dutton patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) on Yellowstone. The show follows their family as they undertake an incredibly difficult journey from Texas headed West to Montana by wagon train, hoping to find a better life. They will eventually end up establishing the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch that serves as the setting for the hit series on Paramount Network, but not before they encounter all manner of obstacles.

Much of the conflict in Yellowstone involves the tension the Duttons have with all of the entities who border their land, which includes the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Their land belonged to that tribe before settlers drove them off more than a century ago, and in an interesting flashback during the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, which is set in 1893, McGraw, as James Dutton, encounters a group of indigenous people who are trespassing on his land, which was recently theirs.

He is poised for trouble, but no confrontation ensues; instead, he finds out that they just want to bury one of their elders in the place intended before their land was taken. Dutton and his unexpected visitors are able to put aside their fundamental differences temporarily, which begs the question, why can't the modern-day Duttons do the same?

1883 is set to premiere on Dec. 19 on the Paramount+ streaming service, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

Taste of Country will be covering both Yellowstone Season 4 and the first season of 1883 in-depth each week, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more.

As part of our comprehensive coverage, check out the new Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, beginning Nov. 9.

